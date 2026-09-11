/Divyenndu shares the ‘science’ behind changing his name, reveals Shraddha Kapoor and Anupam Kher made his social media accounts

Actor Divyenndu recently opened up about why he changed the spelling of his name and his belief in the science of balancing energies. The actor, who is riding high on the success of Mirzapur: The Movie, appeared on Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi’s show Double Date, and candidly spoke about why he decided to make the change and how strongly he believes in being in sync with the energies around him.

Talking about the spelling change of his name, Divyenndu shared, “I got to know that there is a science to it. It’s science only, which talks about balancing. Yeh aapka naam hai aur yeh balance hona chahiye(This your name and there should be a balance). And I am a very firm believer. Yeh mera naam hai aur mujhe sync mein rehna hai energies ke saath. Toh koi cheez agar mujhe energies ke saath sync mein laayegi, toh main uski baat maanunga.(This is my name and I want to be in sync with the energies and whoever helps me do that, I will listen to them)”

Shraddha Kapoor created Divyenndu’s Instagram account

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Intrigued by his belief, Neha Dhupia then curiously asked Divyenndu whether he had also changed the spelling of his name across his social media and email IDs. The actor’s response led to a rather interesting revelation about how his social media accounts came into existence in the first place.

Divyenndu revealed that his Instagram account was actually created by Shraddha Kapoor while they were working together on Batti Gul Meter Chalu. He said, “Mera Insta banaya tha Shraddha Kapoor ne jab humne Batti Gul Meter Chalu kari thi. Pyaar Ka Punchnama aur Chashme Baddoor kar chuka tha main usse pehle, lekin main Instagram pe nahi tha.(My Instagram account was created by Shraddha Kapoor while we were working on Batti Gul Meter Chalu. I had done. Pyaar Ka Punchnama aur Chashme Baddoor by then but I wasn’t on Instagram then.)”

Not just Shraddha, but Divyenndu’s Twitter account too was created by another actor.

The actor revealed that veteran actor Anupam Kher was behind his Twitter (now X) account. “Aur mera Twitter Kher sahab, Anupam Kher ji ne banaya tha. Humne film banayi thi 21 Topon Ki Salaami. Toh unhone kuch karke mera account banaya tha(My Twitter account was created by Anupam Kher while we were shooting for 21 Topon ki Salaami)”, he said.