Disney+ original The Good Mothers wins Berlinale Series Award at the film fest

Disney+ started off on a good note as its original series The Good Mothers won the Berlin Film Festival’s inaugural Berlinale Series Award. It’s a real story of women who dare to defy the Calabrian mob from Italy through the prism of three daring women inside the Ndrangheta organised crime clan who collaborated with a female prosecutor and withstood the consequences of their attempt to escape its iron grip.

The show is based on a book by UK-based journalist Alex Perry and adapted for the screen by Stephen Butchard. The series is lead-directed by Julian Jarrold and by emerging Italian director Elisa Amoruso.

The cast includes Gaia Girace, Valentina Bellè, Barbara Chichiarelli, Francesco Colella, Simona Distefano, Andrea Dodero and Micaela Ramazzotti.

The Good Mothers is produced by Juliette Howell, Tessa Ross and Harriet Spencer for London’s House Productions, which originated the project, and by Mario Gianani and Lorenzo Gangarossa for Rome’s Wildside.

At the Berlinale, the jury praised the show for being “innovative, distinct, efficient.” Launched by the Berlin Festival, the first Berlinale Series Award was seen by the attendees of the festival.