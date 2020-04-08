Disha Patani shares photo with 'superhero' Jackie Chan on his birthday

Disha Patani shared a sweet photo of superstar Jackie Chan on Tuesday extending her warm wishes on his birthday. It was a throwback photo to the time they had met.

Jackie Chan turned 66 this birthday.

Disha in her post wrote, "Happiest b'day taguuu this was the first time I met you, I remember being so nervous but It turned out to be the best day of my life, getting an opportunity to work with my "superhero" is the best thing that has ever happened to me.”

"You teach people to be giving, loving and hardworking, thank you for blessing the world with your unreal performances and the most unforgettable life risking action sequences. Nobody can ever be "jackie chan" love you the most @jackiechan," she added.

Disha Patani and Jackie Chan worked together in a Chinese adventure comic film ‘Kung Fu Yoga’. The film was released worldwide in 2017 and it later became the highest-grossing film of Jackie Chan’s in China. The film also had two other Indian actors -- Sonu Sood and Amyra Dastur.