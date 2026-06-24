/Did you know Ram Charan almost lost his eye during the shoot of Peddi?

Ram Charan's Peddi is performing well at the box office. While the movie initially received backlash over how actress Janhvi Kapoor has been presented in the film, it soon died down. The movie is currently earning well, and recently, Charan's father and superstar Chiranjeevi revealed how the actor almost lost an eye.

To celebrate the movie's success, the makers organized an event on Tuesday, which Chiranjeevi also attended.

Speaking at the event, the actor revealed that Charan suffered an eye injury and needed eight stitches.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Sharing how he terrified after he saw the picture, the actor shared, ''He needed eight stitches. The doctors told us that if the impact had landed a little lower, he could have lost his eye. Thankfully, it struck his eyebrow instead.I was relieved that nothing happened to my son."

Praising Ram for how he continues to work hard for his films despite being born into privilege, Chiranjeevi said:

“Charan is the son of a star hero; he was born with a silver spoon in his mouth. He didn’t have to work this hard; he could have simply done what the director asked and moved on. But he chose to believe in hard work,” Chiranjeevi said.

Helmed by Buchi Babu Sana, the sports drama is set in 1980s Vizianagaram and has Ram playing the role of an athlete. For his role, the actor underwent a major transformation to build a chiseled and toned body.

Speaking on the physical transformation, Chiranjeevi said that Charan had to follow a rigorous routine during the preparation of the movie, waking up at 4 am to train his body before going to the sets.

"I witnessed the physical transformation he underwent for this movie at home every day. I saw Ram Charan’s fitness journey through my eyes. He would wake up at 4 am, train his body, and go to the sets. He would come home late at night, wouldn’t even freshen up, have some soup and go back to training. I asked him, is it necessary? But as an actor I commend his dedication. Watching his dedication filled me with immense pride," he said.

How much has Peddi earned?