Madonna seemingly reveals that she's gay in this new video - Watch

Did Madonna has just confirmed that she's gay? The chatter around the legendary singer's sexuality started after the singer shared an unusual video on her Tik Tok account.



The video shows the singer throwing panties at the dustbin, but misses the mark as the fabric piece lands near the trash can. The camera again shifts back to Madonna, when she simply walks away. However, what triggered fans was the words flashing in the video: "If I miss, I'm Gay!"



The video was quick to garner fans' attention who cheered and praised the 62-year-old singer for coming out.

"Did I just witness Madonna coming out, good for her," one fan wrote, as pet ET Canada. while another wrote, "Welcome 🌈."

Madonna and her sexuality have always been a topic of discussion, and her public actions have led many to guess that she may be interested in ladies.



The video comes after Madonna was spotted kissing Dominican Rapper Tokischa at New York Fashion Week. Madonna 62 and rapper, 26, have recently worked together in the remix music video of her 2005 super hit track 'Hung Up'.



Not just Tokischa, in the past, Madonna has many times locked lips with many well-known personalities like Britney Spears, Nicki Minaj and others.



In 2003, Madonna famously kissed Britney and Christina Aguilera on the VMAs stage. The singer recreated the iconic moment earlier this year at Britney's wedding with Sam Asghari.



However, Madonna and her boyfriend Ahlamalik Williams have recently called it quit after three years of dating.