A series of events and misadventures transpiring over the course of a night is a trope that Bollywood has used in many films. Some have been mystery thrillers and some situational comedies. Netflix's new film Dhoom Dhaam falls in the latter category where a newly married couple - Prateek Gandhi and Yami Gautam- are on the run from alleged goons across Mumbai - both looking for a certain Charlie. Filmmaker Rishabh Seth merges chaos and comedy- again a tried and tested combination- and delivers a light breezy situation comedy that brings in the laughs and makes you enjoy the 108-minute-long film.

The Plot of Dhoom Dhaam

Arranged marriages are scary and especially when you barely get to spend time with your partner before tying the knot. Yet scores of people willingly jump in only to be left surprised or disappointed by their partners. Koyal(Yami Gautam Dhar) and Veer (Pratik Gandhi) are one such couple. She pretends to be shy, he is actually shy and while the parents think they are a match made in heaven, they have a lot of revelations in store on their wedding night.

Married off within two weeks of meeting each other, Koyal and Veer's first night as a married couple is rudely interrupted by Sathe (Eijaz Khan) and Bhide (Pavitra Sarkar) who barge in, wield guns, threaten and ask for the whereabouts of Charlie. Veer and Koyal obviously are not aware of what they are being asked and soon a chase around the city begins as they not only discover hidden traits and talents of each other but also realise that more people are looking for Charlie.

The writing and the performances

Written by Aditya Dhar, Aarsh Vora and Rishab Seth, Dhoom Dhaam has enough moments that make you laugh out loud but also several predictable twists and turns. Veer is a vegetarian vet because he can't eat his patients. Apart from his name which means brave, the meek man has multiple phobias and enjoys the life he has in Ahmedabad. His bride, Koyal, may have been projected as a coy, shy girl by her over-enthusiastic parents, but in reality is a risk-taking, adventure-seeking, motor-mouth Mumbaikar. The two are naturally very different from each other and the revelations occur on a night when they are on a run. Series of misadventures are obviously thrown in which are situational and funny but never leave a defining impact.

Gandhi and Gautam are splendid though in their roles. Both have played similar roles before. Gandhi's Veer is an extension of his character from Madgaon Express while Gautam has played a tough cookie in films like Article 370 and Ginny Weds Sunny, yet the two manage to bring a spark to the film, uplifting the somewhat predictable storyline with their performances. A monologue by Koyal about the challenges Indian women face daily may hit a chord even though it feels misplaced in the narrative. Then a moment where Gandhi's character talks about missing out on a lot in life due to his phobias and why he chose to be a vet, because 'animals don't judge' hits a chord.

While the humour is sharp, Dhoom Dhaam's writing is slightly one-dimensional. Gandhi has played the meek man in two recent films with great ease - Do Aur Do Pyaar and Madgaon Express and Veer's character seems to only enhance the eccentricities of Koyal who seems like a rebel without any cause. The film, written and produced by Dhar, obviously makes great attempts to present Gautam as a feisty, bindaas woman- perhaps to break Gautam's Goody two shoes image. Or maybe, the idea was to show Guatam in a new light on screen. While Gautam delivers, her performance is not out of the box. Her performance in Amar Kaushik's Bala (another situational comedy) was far more impactful.

Despite the flaws, Dhoom Dhaam worked for me. It is a fun film, it has its funny moments and uses mystery thriller elements to talk of two strikingly different personalities discovering each other's quirks and traits most unexpectedly on one fateful night.

Dhoom Dhaam is streaming on Netflix.