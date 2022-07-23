Demi Lovato's heart goes out to Shawn Mendes as he struggles with mental health issues

Singer-actor Demi Lovato has come forward in support of Shawn Mendes, who is currently dealing with some mental health issues and is on a break from tours. They shared in an interview that they understand what Shawn is going through and that they know how daunting can the whole experience be.

When they spoke about the 23-year-old musician, they shared that they have been in his shoes and totally support him for giving his mental health an upper hand instead of his career.

During an episode of Karson & Kennedy Talk with Famous People on Audacy's Mix 104.1, Demi said, "My heart goes out to Shawn because I know what it's like to get out on the road and not be ready for it. I know what it's like to feel overworked or burnt out."

They added, "That's never a fun feeling, and when it's dealing with mental health, it's like, 'gosh.' My heart just goes out to him."

Also read: Demi Moore's daughter Scout takes the internet by storm by sharing nude pic on 31st birthday

On July 8, Mendes shared a post on Instagram to announce the break. He said that he was heartbroken to postpone three weeks of upcoming tour dates "until further notice."

"This breaks my heart to have to say this, but unfortunately I’m going to have to postpone the next three weeks of shows through Uncasville, CT until further notice. I’ve been touring since I was 15 and to be honest, it’s always been difficult to be on the road away from friends and family. After a few years off the road, I felt like I was ready to dive back in, but that decision was premature and unfortunately the toll of the road and the pressure has caught up to me and I’ve hit a breaking point," Mendes wrote in his long note on Instagram.

He further added, "After speaking with my team and health professionals, I need to take some time to heal and take care of myself and my mental health, first and foremost. As soon as there are more updates I promise I will let you know love you guys."

Back in April too, the singer spoke about his mental health issues in an open letter. It read, "Sometimes I ask myself what it is and what is that I should be doing with my life and what I always hear in return is ‘to tell the truth, to be the truth.’ I feel like that’s a hard thing to do though. I’m afraid that if people know and see the truth that they might think less of me. They might become bored of me. So in those moments of feeling low, I either put on a show or hide."

Also read: Johnny Depp responds to Amber Heard's defamation trial verdict appeal by filing his own