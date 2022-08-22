Demi Lovato marks her 30th birthday with beau Jute$ in California

Singer-songwriter Demi Lovato marked her 30th birthday with her new beau Jute$ on Saturday. The two lovebirds were seen walking hand in hand outside Giorgio Baldi, which is a restaurant in Santa Monica, California.

Dressed in a red dress and a black leather jacket, Lovato made her way out of the restaurant looking extremely happy. She completed the sultry look with a pair of fishnet stockings, black shades, matching black bag and boots. Jute$, on the other hand, kept it casual and donned a sleeveless jumper, a bucket hat, and a pair of black pants.

Photos from the adorable couple outing are going viral on social media. Take a look!

To wish Demi Lovato on the special day, Jute$ penned a long note on Instagram. The musician also shared a series of photos and videos that give a glimpse of their cute bond.

He wrote, "Happy birthday baby. ur a 30 year old minx and i’m the luckiest schmuck in the world cuz i get to call u mine. making u laugh has become my new obsession cuz ur smile literally cures my depression (there’s a song lyric in there somewhere). i’m so proud of u for not only surviving everything you’ve been through but coming out on top and becoming ur healthiest happiest sweetest self. and that’s all u baby."

"i’m just here to support u and tell stupid dad jokes when needed. ur more than ur music, more than ur voice, more than a beautiful face. ur everything. i love u (emojis) ps the last slide is the new #1 cutest video on the internet. literally bursting w joy (crying emoji) how are u real lol @ddlovato (sic)," Jute$ added. Take a look!

On the music front, Demi Lovato is currently promoting her eighth studio album titled 'Holy Fvck'. It was released on August 19, 2022, through Island Records. Some of the songs on the album list are 'Freak', 'Substance', 'Heaven', 'City of Angels' and 'Eat Me' among others.