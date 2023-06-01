Deepika, Ranbir and other team reunite as Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani turns 10

Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone's Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani clocked 10 years on May 31, and to mark the big milestone, the entire cast of the film, along with the director Ayan Mukerji, came together for a small reunion.

The series of photos showed Deepika Padukone, Ranbir Kapoor, Kalki Koechlin, and Aditya Roy Kapur, who played the lead roles of four friends, Naina, Bunny, Aditi, and Avinash, respectively.

In the pictures, all of them are dressed in black and are posing happily. Taking to Instagram, director Ayan Mukerji shared the pictures and captioned them, "last night,"

Not only the cast, but producer Karan Johar, Siddharth Roy Kapur, actor Kunal Roy Kapur music composer Pritam were among the part of the small reunion.

Deepika Padukone, who played the role of Naina, also shared some photos as she quoted a dialogue of her character, ''Memories are like a box of sweets. Once you open it, you cannot stop at one - Naina Talwar.''

Soon after the pictures were made public, fans were quick to share their reactions. One Instagram user wrote in the comment section, "feels like yesterday 10 years of YJHD.''

Another user wrote, "the REUNION we actually needed."

Even some fans demanded a sequel. A user wrote, "petition to make YJHD 2."

"Pleaseee make YJHD 2," a fan commented.

Marking the big milestone, Ayan penned a heartwarming note, "YJHD – My second child, a piece of my heart and soul – 10 years old today! I think after all these years, I can confidently say that… Making this movie was one of the greatest joys of my life! And what we achieved with it – with all its perfections and imperfections – is a source of great eternal pride for me!''

The film revolved around a medical student, Naina, (Deepika), who reunites with her school classmates Kabir, aka Bunny, essayed by Ranbir, Aditi, played by Kalki, and Avinash, played by Aditya Roy Kapur, on their hiking trip to the Himalayas. The movie was loved by critics and audiences alike and was a huge blockbuster hit.

