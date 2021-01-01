Deepika Padukone deletes posts on Instagram, launches an audio diary

Deepika Padukone is starting 2021 with a clean slate, well at least on Instagram and Twitter.



The actor has deleted all her previous posts on the social media site and shared an audio diary, telling her takeaway from the previous year. n an audio message, she said, “Hi everyone, welcome to My Audio Diary, a record of my thoughts and feelings. 2020 was a year of uncertainty for everybody but for me, it was also about gratitude and about being present, and for 2021, all I can wish for myself and everybody is good health and peace of mind. Happy New Year.”



The actor is followed by 52.5 million people and had shared many beautiful posts on the site, including ones from her big Hollywood project with Vin Diesel 'XXX: Return of Xander Cage' and from her wedding and quarantine days with Ranveer Singh. Currently, the couple has been spending the New Year holiday time together in Ranthambore.

On the work front, the actor has been working on Shakun Batra’s next, also starring Sidhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday. She is also awaiting the release of sports drama 83, where she essays the role of Kapil Dev’s wife Romi Bhatia.