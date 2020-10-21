David Beckham kisses daughter Harper on lips and the internet stands divided on whether they like it or not

If they took a poll over whether it’s okay to kiss your kids on their lips is fine or not, we are sure that the world would stay as split as they were when they saw David Beckham kiss daughter Harper on the lips.

Victoria Beckham shared a sweet photo of husband David and daughter Harper as they both kiss each other. The photo had an autumn theme as they posed in front of a wreathe made up of foliage, red berries and holly. She captioned the pic: “The best daddy."

Some were totally unimpressed as one user wrote, “Adore your family, but never understood those parents' kisses on the lips. Still the best family.”

Another wrote, “Don't kiss baby on lips” and “Why is he kissing her in her lips?”

However, others found nothing wrong with it as one wrote, "A Father’s Love For His daughter."