Daniel Craig made honorary Commander in the British Royal Navy ahead of the release of 'No Time To Die'

Days ahead of the theatrical release of his new James Bond film 'No Time To Die,' Daniel Craig has been made an honorary Commander in the British Royal Navy.



Craig will play 007 one last time in the 25th James Bond film which is scheduled to release on September 30.

Interestingly, the actor’s new rank is the same as that 007 holds in the films.



Honorary naval officers in Britain are public ambassadors for the armed forces.



According to a statement posted on the official 007 page on Twitter, “Commander Craig is keen to support personnel with the Royal Navy, with a particular interest in service families.



“I am truly privileged and honoured to be appointed the rank of Honorary Commander in the senior service,” said Craig in a statement.

Daniel Craig has been made an honorary Commander in the Royal Navy. Commander Craig said: “I am truly privileged and honoured to be appointed the rank of Honorary Commander in the senior service.” pic.twitter.com/5pPDdznejE — James Bond (@007) September 23, 2021 ×

First Sea Lord Admiral Sir Tony Radakin said in a statement, "I am delighted to welcome honorary Commander Daniel Craig to the Royal Navy. Our honorary officers act as ambassadors and advocates for the Service, sharing their time and expertise to spread the message about what our global, modern, and ready Royal Navy is doing around the world."

Radakin also equated Craig's fictional missions as Bond with those the Royal Navy undertakes in real life.



"Daniel Craig is well known for being Commander Bond for the last 15 years – a Naval officer who keeps Britain safe through missions across the globe.



“That’s what the real Royal Navy does every day, using technology and skill the same way as Bond himself. I look forward to him getting to see more of our sailors and marines over the coming months and years."



This isn't the only connection between the British armed forces and the James Bond franchise.



The Warship HMS Dragon makes an appearance in the trailer of 'No Time To Die'.



Also in the film is RAF Brize Norton, in Oxfordshire, which stands in for a NATO airbase in Norway where Bond joins MI6 allies and later boards a C-17 Globemaster.

'No Time to Die' is scheduled to have its world premiere in London on September 28th while it will get release in most countries including India on September 30. In the US the film opens on October 8.