Colombian rapper Maluma attacked on stage by fan with crutch | Watch

Colombian rapper Maluma was passionately performing one of his hit songs during a recent concert when a fan unexpectedly hurled a crutch on stage. Thankfully, it missed its intended target, causing only a momentary disruption in the show. After the rapper caught the crutch, he stared at the audience in disbelief. Video footage of the incident has since circulated widely across social media platforms.

The motive behind the act remains unclear, leaving fans and industry insiders alike deeply concerned. Concerts are typically viewed as a space where artists can connect with their devoted fanbase, sharing their passion for music. However, episodes like this serve as a stark reminder of the potential risks that artists face.

In recent days, we have seen several incidents of performers getting pelted onstage during concerts. Harry Styles, Bebe Rexha, and Adele among other artists have had objects thrown at them on stage. Videos of the same are still doing rounds on the internet.

Fortunately, Maluma remained unharmed, and the concert resumed after a brief pause. The unsettling incident has ignited conversations regarding the necessity for heightened security measures at live events, ensuring the protection of both performers and attendees.

Several fans and fellow artists have taken to social media to express concern and extend their unwavering support for artists. One X user wrote, "Another sick incident. Fans turning to attackers." Another shared, "This is disgusting. Pls, stop it." A third comment read, "Since when is it normal to throw stuff at artists as they are performing on stage? Can we stop normalising it?"

The rapper is currently travelling across the United States for his World Tour Don Juan. He embarked on a 30-city stint in the US on August 31. He will make stops in Las Vegas, Houston, New York, Chicago, Boston, Atlanta and Orlando, to name a few.

