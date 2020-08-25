Claudia Schiffer turns 50: 10 stunning photos of the supermodel that prove that beauty is eternal

There's no one who defines the term 'supermodel' as well as Claudia Schiffer. From ruling the ramp to magazine covers and hearts of millions, Claudia Schiffer has permanently made her mark in the fashion hall of fame.

She began her career as a model in the late 1980s and eventually became one of the most sought after faces in the fashion industry in the 1990s. She is known for her collaborations with Ellen von Unwerth and, consequently, Karl Lagerfeld.

As the stunner turns 50 on August 25, here's a look at some of her stunning Instagram photos that prove beauty is eternal