Citadel premiere: Priyanka Chopra, Richard Madden spotted with Varun Dhawan, Samantha

With only a few days left for its grand premiere, Prime Video’s Citadel just had its world premiere in London. The highly-anticipated espionage thriller stars Richard Madden and Priyanka Chopra in leading roles as international spies. Helmed by the famous director duo Anthony and Joe Russo, the film will gear up for its release in April.

At the London premiere event, Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden were spotted with Indian actors Varun Dhawan and Samantha (who have been roped in for the Indian version of Citadel). At the premiere, Priyanka looked stunning in a classic red off-shoulder gown which she paired with a red lip makeup look, and minimal accessories. Richard looked classic in a black velvet blazer which he paired with a dark grey formal shirt and matching trousers.

Among the Indian stars, Varun Dhawan and Samantha, looked good together. Samantha looked pretty in a black co-ords set. Varun also kept his look classic with all-black ensemble.

Citadel has been made on a huge budget. Sources close to the show confirm that the budget for the production of Citadel is above $300 million (nearly Rs 2500 crores). This makes it the second most expensive show of all time behind Prime Video’s The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. The budget for the show spiraled out of control after the showrunners had to take a call on reshooting some portions of the thriller series.

Produced by Joe and Anthony Russo, Citadel will premiere on April 28. The show will then have its own local versions in different countries. Meanwhile, the series will also star Stanley Tucci, Lesley Manville as Dahlia Archer, Osy Ikhile as Carter Spence, and Ashleigh Cummings as Abby Conroy.

