Cillian Murphy feels he doesn't exude the 'charisma' of his Peaky Blinders character in real life

Oppenheimer actor Cillian Murphy, in a candid conversation with a magazine, opened up about feeling "a little sad" for not having the "charisma and swagger" of his most famous character Tommy Shelby from Peaky Blinders. He thinks he leaves his fans feeling "underwhelmed" when they meet him. The actor also compared fame to "commuting" and said that it "fetishises" everything.

Murphy believes that the "best people" are those who act for the love of their work, rather than fame or success. "Fame is like commuting. You have to commute to get to your destination. I think that's the way the best people are, they're not doing it for any other reason but love of the craft. They have a compulsion to make work, not to be famous or get attention," he told the new issue of Rolling Stone UK magazine.

"It can ruin experiences because it fetishises everything, you can be walking down the street and someone takes a picture like this is a f****** event. It kind of destroys nuance and human behaviour, but that's part and parcel of it," Murphy added.

Admitting that he sometimes feels sad for not resembling Tommy Shelby in real life, the actor revealed, "I think it's the Tommy Shelby thing. People expect this mysterious, swaggering, it's just a character. I do feel people are a little bit underwhelmed. That's fine, it means I'm doing my job. Peaky fans are amazing. But sometimes I feel a little sad that I can't provide - like - that charisma and swagger. He couldn't be further from me."

Cillian Murphy will be playing J. Robert Oppenheimer, the father of the atomic bomb, in Christopher Nolan's next. The film will follow the physicist as he works with a team of scientists during the Manhattan Project, as they develop the deadly weapon.

Speaking to the publication about Oppenheimer, the actor stated, "It’s the best script I ever read." Murphy added that he thinks the film is sensational and he is a Chris Nolan fan as a cinephile.

