Taylor Swift yells at security guard from stage for mishandling a fan; video goes viral

American singer-songwriter Taylor Swift, who is currently travelling across US cities for her Eras Tour, performed in Philadelphia this Saturday. And, hundreds of Swifties rushed to the concert venue to witness the singer perform her hit tracks. The venue was packed and the security had a tough night. Many who couldn't get in, enjoyed the concert from outside of the stadium, singing and dancing along for the duration of her three-hour performance.

Meanwhile, a viral moment from the concert is making waves on the internet.

While performing "Bad Blood" onstage, Swift repeatedly broke away from the song and seemingly yelled at a security guard in the audience. Based on what she is seen shouting in the viral video, it appears as though her outburst was provoked by the way a security guard was treating a female fan.

Swifties have showered the singer with love and compliments, with one saying, "I could watch this over and over. Taylor defending fans makes me so happy!!" Another fan wrote, "Security was really strict about keeping aisles clear during the show yesterday so I wouldn’t be surprised if she was yelling at security."

"I would hate to be the security guy that got in trouble with her," quipped a fan, to which another Twitter user chimed in, "immediately fired for sure."

Swift, who has three shows in Philadelphia for Mother's Day weekend, grabbed headlines on Friday night for bringing her rumoured boyfriend and The 1975 frontman Matty Healy onstage to open the concert. The two were also seen hanging out at a lounge in NYC earlier this week. They have known each other since 2014 but according to reports, only began dating a couple of months ago.

