Chris Pine got a haircut after publicist said he looked like 'Rachel from Friends'

Actor Chris Pine's decided to let go of his long hair after being compared to Rachel Green from the hit TV sitcom Friends. The actor last year debuted a new look at the Venice Film Festival during the premiere of Don't Worry Darling.



When he landed at the Venice Film festival, Pine felt he had pulled out all the stops for his debut at the star-studded premiere of Don't Worry Darling back in September 2022. But his publicist felt otherwise. While speaking to Esquire magazine, Pine revealed that his publicist felt the actor looked like Jennifer Aniston's character Rachel in Friends.



"Why did Chris Pine cut his hair? Esquire magazine asked Pine in an Instagram clip. "I thought I was looking pretty fly," Pine admitted while showing off a fresh cut. "The hair was long, everything was happening, and my publicist said that I look like Rachel from Friends.

"I couldn't unhear it," he said. "It was the first day of my first time in Venice" Pine said. The actor revealed that he had hosts of interviews lined up for a week while the team was at the Venice Film Festival.

Much like her character, Aniston's various hairdos throughout the show's running were immensely popular and copied. The 'Rachel hairdo' was designed by her longtime stylist, Chris McMillan.



While Don't Worry Darling was marred in controversy before it even reached the silver screen, Pine also addressed the infamous Harry Styles 'spitting' viral video during the interview.



In the viral video, it appeared that Styles, his co-star in Dont Worry Darling, spat at Pine before taking his seat during the screening of the film. Fans were more convinced especially after seeing Pine's reaction who seem to be slow-clapping and stopping to gaze into his lap. Pine then appeared to shake his head as though there was an issue but clarified that any idea of a mishap was just that.

"She wakes me up, you know, in a state, and she said, ‘We have to craft a message about what happened in Venice,’ and I was like, 'About what?'" Pine recalled before his publicist responded, "About Harry spitting on you."

"I had no idea what happened. She showed me the thing, and it does look indeed like Harry spitting on me," Pine recalled.