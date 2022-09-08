Harry Styles has a hilarious reaction to his alleged viral video spitting at Chris Pine

Amid all the controversies surrounding 'Don't Worry Darling', Harry Styles is ensuring to laugh it out. During his performance at Madison Square Garden in New York on Wednesday, Styles took a jibe at a viral video that seemed to have suggested he spat on co-actor Chris Pine during the screening of the film at the Venice Film Festival earlier this week.



“This is our tenth show at Madison Square Garden. It’s wonderful, wonderful, wonderful to be back in New York. I just popped very quickly to Venice to spit on Chris Pine,” Styles says jokingly in video footage captured by fans. “But fret not, we’re back!”

Watch Harry Styles' hilarious reaction here:

Harry breaking his silence about the spitting incident with Chris Pine! #LoveOnTourNYC (Via esnydaylights) pic.twitter.com/NnQJdVqE8r — Harry Styles Updates. (@TheHarryNews) September 8, 2022

The viral video indicated Styles spat on Pine as he took his seat next to him at Monday night's premiere. The claim was shot down the next day by Chris Pine's representative who termed it as "the result of an odd online illusion."

"This is a ridiculous story — a complete fabrication and the result of an odd online illusion that is clearly deceiving and allows for foolish speculation. Just to be clear, Harry Styles did not spit on Chris Pine. There is nothing but respect between these two men and any suggestion otherwise is a blatant attempt to create drama that simply does not exist," the rep stated on behalf of Pine.



While there seems to be tension between Florence Pugh and Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles-sources close to the film state, Pine and Styles do not have any problems with each other. The spitting incident was not reported by anyone at the festival and apparently originated online by trolls.