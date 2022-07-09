Chris Hemsworth says his 'little brother' Liam nearly bagged the role of Thor

Can you ever imagine someone else playing Thor in Marvel films other than Hollywood star Chris Hemsworth? Well, according to the star, there was a high possibility of his little brother Liam Hemsworth playing the titular role in the franchise. And, he was about to lose the role at the hands of his brother. However, destiny had something else in store.

In a candid conversation with MensXP, Chris mentioned Liam when he was asked which actor could play him in another universe. He said, "My little brother [Liam Hemsworth] almost got cast as Thor." Chris then weighed in the possibility of his brother getting the role. He added, "He was one of the first people who got right down to the wire on getting the part, so I don’t know… I could cross paths with him. That would be fun."

Last month on an episode of Wired's 'Autocomplete Interview', Chris spoke about not getting a callback for the role of Thor. He said, "I think my audition sucked. I think that was the response I got." He also shared that Liam took a stab at the audition and got "very close" to landing the part. And, did you know he was down to the "last five people" being considered for the titular role.

"They were like, 'Look, he's great, but he's a bit young,' My manager then said, 'Well, he does have an older brother,' which was me," said the Australian actor. "I came back in, re-auditioned a few times and just had a different attitude. Maybe I had a little more sort of motivation that my little brother got a look in and I hadn't."

With his latest release, Chris has become the only avenger who has four films under his solo Marvel franchise. Helmed by Taika Waititi, the movie encounters Thor's mid-life crisis and the possibility of a revived romance with his ex-girlfriend Jane Foster who now wields his thunderous hammer, Mjolnir.

Chris debuted as the God of Thunder in 2011. Helmed by Kenneth Branagh, the film starred Natalie Portman, Colm Feore, Ray Stevenson, Idris Elba, Tom Hiddleston, Stellan Skarsgård, Kat Dennings, Rene Russo, and Anthony Hopkins in pivotal roles.

