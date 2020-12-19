Choreographer Remo D'Souza gets discharged from hospital after suffering a heart attack

Choreographer- filmmaker Remo DSouza has been discharged from the hospital following a cardiac problem. He was being treated in the hospital.



Remo took to his Instagram and shared a video after returning home from the hospital, thanking all for their love and prayers.



"Thank you all for the love, prayers and blessings I am back... thank you @gabrieldsouzaaa @_adonis_ and @edie_rockwood for the beautiful welcome back ... and thanks to all my friends," D`Souza wrote along with a video.



Remo was hospitalised after he suffered a heart attack on December 11. He was admitted to Kokilaben hospital in Mumbai where he underwent an angiography after suffering a heart attack.

On work front, Remo last worked on ‘Street Dancer 3D’ as director. The movie starring Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor released earlier this year. Remo has directed films like 'Race 3', 'A Flying Jatt', 'ABCD 2' among others.



