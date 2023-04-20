Chinese actress Jiang Mengjie reveals being a victim of 'upskirting', praised for speaking out

Chinese actress Jiang Mengjie has received acclaim from her fans for speaking out about being a victim of upskirting, reported the BBC. 'Upskirting' refers to non-consensual photographing or filming under a person's clothing using a device such as a camera phone. While addressing her millions of followers on the Chinese microblogging platform Weibo, Jiang revealed that the incident occurred many years ago. Mengjie said it was her staff members who discovered comments about the video online, and a friend then shared the video with her. The video, she said, left her feeling "angry and disgusted, along with a feeling of powerlessness". Jiang shared that some web users informed her that the video had been posted to several groups, and the number of views had exceeded one million.

She also said that she has received threatening messages from blackmailers who say they would send the video to major film and TV companies and brands, "and ruin the rest of my life. As a public figure, maybe I can make more people pay attention to such vicious incidents by taking a stand. It is not our fault that we have been secretly photographed. Our lives should not be affected by this kind of thing."

Mengjie's courage to share her story online has earned her recognition far and wide on Weibo. Her post had over 600,000 likes at the time of writing. Her fans have praised her for speaking out and criticised her blackmailers' "perverted" and "arrogant" behavior. A user's comment, "Why does he think he can ruin someone for the rest of her life? He should be ashamed," has received over 25,000 likes.

The issue of upskirting and voyeurism is a huge concern among women in China. The absence of proper law has led to a lack of consequences for those who engage in such acts, which perpetuates the issue further.

