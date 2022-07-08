Charlie Puth teases fans with official artwork for upcoming album 'Charlie', reveals release date

After breaking the internet with his single 'Left and Right' featuring BTS member Jungkook, Charlie Puth is all set to drop another album for his diehard fans. On Thursday, he took to social media to share the official artwork of the album. Donning a white vest and black leather pants, he is seen leaning on a white box in the artwork. Looking every bit handsome, the singer is seen flaunting his curly hair.

In the caption, he also revealed the release date of the much-awaited album.

In the caption, the singer wrote, "This is the official artwork for my album CHARLIE. This album was born on the internet, and I’ve had so much fun making it in front of all of you this past year. 2019 me used to think that in order to be an artist, you had to hide away and talk to nobody to make your art. (sic)"

He further added, "Turns out you make MUCH better art when you involve millions of people in the process. (For me at least.) I hope you scream cry every word when I sing these songs on tour because they wouldn’t be here without you. Thank you. CHARLIE - out October 7th, 2022. (sic)" Take a look!

The comment section got flooded with compliments in no time. Several fans expressed their liking for the artwork and expressed excitement over the album's release.

Also read: Kendall Jenner shows support for Devin Booker, shares NBA 2K23 cover amid breakup rumours

Till now, Puth has released three songs from his upcoming project, i.e. 'Light Switch', 'That’s Hilarious' and 'Left and Right'.

On Tuesday, Billboard announced that 'Left And Right' has entered its Hot 100 chart at number 22, Billboard's famous weekly ranking of the most popular songs in the US. The track is also on Billboard's other global charts. The song has ranked number 2 on the Global Excl. U.S. chart and number 5 on the Global 200 chart.