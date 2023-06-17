Charlie Puth reveals he conceived a song for his 2022 album during sex

It seems that American singer-songwriter Charlie Puth's love for music takes precedence over anything and everything. According to reports, the actor recently revealed the weirdest place he conceived a song for his 2022 album Charlie. While speaking to Interview, the 31-year-old said that he once wrote a song "in the middle of the act".

"Maybe I should have focused on the act a little bit more, but the melody just kind of popped into my head," Puth said. "I actually had stopped and recorded a little quick voice note and then had to get back into the act. But that’s where that melody came from."

The song he is talking about in this interview is "Marks on My Neck", whose lyrics goes, "Cause all I got left are the marks on my neck. After you let me go, oh. It's hard to forget when you messed up my head.'Cause I let you get too close."

Puth also shared what experiences or situations inspired him to write the song at the time. He said that he was trying to get over someone and was meeting new people to mask his old feelings.

"It probably wasn’t going to work out with this person and that was what I was energetically picking up, which is OK. It’s all about the experience," he said, before adding, "I remember waking up and looking at myself in the mirror, noticing these marks on my neck, and every day they'd heal and fade but so would the person who put them on me."

Puth continued, "And we went our separate ways. I’m thankful for the experience and maybe they are as well but I just thought it was interesting that a person can fade away at the same pace of the scars on your neck."

The Grammy-nominated artist has released three studio albums, four extended plays, one video album, 29 singles, eight promotional singles, and 34 music videos till now. Album Charlie was released in October last year. He broke into the music scene at the age of 18 through his YouTube channel, Charlie Vlogs. Ellen DeGeneres and several others noticed and appreciated his talent and soon Puth's songs such as "Someone Like You" became a mainstream hit.

