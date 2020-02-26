'Dangal' star Sanya Malhotra gets a special birthday wish from 'Harry Potter' star Daniel Radcliffe

Sanya Malhotra celebrated her 28th birthday and received warm wishes from friends including one from actor Daniel Radcliffe. A video featuring the Harry Potter star accompanied by Sanya's friend Junaid Hussain has been doing the rounds of the internet ever since.



In the video, Radcliffe can be seen saying, "Hi there I am here with Junaid, Hello Sanya ...Happy Birthday ...wherever you are, hope you're having a great day."

Later the actress too shared the video on her Instagram story.

Sanya, who made her debut in 'Dangal' was last seen 'Photograph' for which she earned critical praise. The actress will be reuniting with her 'Dangal'co-star Fatima Sana Shaikh in Anurag Basu's 'Ludo'. The film stars Rajkummar Rao, Abhishek Bachchan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Rohit Saraf and Pankaj Tripathi as well.