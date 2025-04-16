Oscar-winning actress Cate Blanchett is seriously considering giving up acting. The two-time Oscar winner recently opened up about her future career plans and said that acting is something she will give up soon.

Cate doesn't like being a celebrity

In an interview with Radio Times, she said she wasn’t sure calling her an “actress” was the right thing since she’s contemplating giving it up. She said, “It’s because I’m giving up… My family roll their eyes every time I say it, but I mean it. I am serious about giving up acting. [There are] a lot of things I want to do with my life.”

She appeared for the interview as she promoted her first radio play, an adaptation of Wallace Shawn’s The Fever, which will air on BBC Radio 4. The radio play will follow a woman from a privileged background who visits an impoverished foreign country and suddenly becomes ill. She becomes emotionally unsettled and contemplates the little impact she’s had on the world.

Cate also doesn’t really enjoy being a celebrity. She said, “When you go on a talk show, or even here now, and then you see soundbites of things you’ve said, pulled out and italicised, they sound really loud. I’m not that person. I make more sense in motion – it’s been a long time to remotely get comfortable with the idea of being photographed.”

“I’ve always felt like I’m on the periphery of things, so I’m always surprised when I belong anywhere. I go with curiosity into whatever environment that I’m in, not expecting to be accepted or welcomed. I’ve spent a lifetime getting comfortable with the feeling of being uncomfortable,” she added.

Cate Blanchett's filmography

Cate Blanchett has an impressive filmography from The Lord of the Rings, Aviator, Blue Jasmine to Tar and more. Her recent prominent acting credits also include Alfonso Cuarón’s Apple TV+ series Disclaimer and Steven Soderbergh’s Black Bag, released in March, in which she stars with Michael Fassbender.

She has recently wrapped up Jim Jarmusch’s Father, Mother, Sister, Brother set for a 2025 release with Adam Driver. Cate is also busy filming Alpha Gang with David and Nathan Zellner.