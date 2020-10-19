Cardi B deletes Twitter after claiming fans 'harassing' Offset

Cardi B can’t take it anymore.

The rapper deleted her Twitter account on October 17 as she claimed that her fans and followers were “harassing” Offset. She addressed her concerns on Instagram Live as she said, "A whole bunch of 15-year-olds telling me how to live my life like I'm mother f--king Ariana Grande or something. Like I came from Disney or something.”

"I'm so tired of people saying I've got to continuously explain myself. I didn't put my divorce out there, a f--king court clerk put it out there," she continued, adding, "And because people are making rumors up, 'Oh, this guy has a girl pregnant,' I have to address it."

She continued, "Then you guys want to be harassing this n---a. Bro, if I work things out, why are you going to this n---a's Twitter to harass him? That don't make no f---g sense. I smoke a cigarette... 'Oh my God... You smoking a cigarette because of Offset, you're stressed. Bro, when I was a stripper I used to smoke cigarettes every day. I been smoking cigarettes since I was 15. I started smoking cigarettes because I'm bored and I was drinking on my birthday. I'm not an avid smoker, I don't really smoke so stop."

She added, "Y'all want to call yourself fans, I don't give a f--k. I'm tired of it. I do whatever the f--k I want to do. I love my fans and I'm grateful and thankful for what you do but some of y'all really be acting like I be sleeping with y'all."

Cardi B recently also received a lot of flak for getting back together with husband Offset after she parted ways with him. "Twitter users be like, 'Cardi, you're in a mentally abusive relationship. Oh my gosh. We gotta save you. And I be like, 'All right, but can I f--k him today? Because I need to have sex.' And n---as in my DMs talking about, 'What up big head?' I don't like that. I'm 28 years old, and my head's not big. Actually, it is, but not with a lace front. The f--k."

In September, Cardi had filed for divorce from Offset.