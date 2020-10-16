Cardi B and Offset are back together a month after filing for divorce

Cardi B is back with her husband and singer Offset, weeks after filing for divorce.

The singer on her Instagram revealed that she is back with her estranged husband.



The 28, year-old singer, explained in a video on Instagram, ''Listen to y'all, I'm just a crazy bitch, you know how I will be arguing with y'all on social media? That's exactly how we are, between me and my man. So when people be saying I will be doing s–t for attention, with this and that, no, I'm just a crazy bitch.''



''One day I'm happy, the next day I wanna beat an n—an up,'' she continued. ''I will just be starting to miss [him]… It's hard not to talk to your best friend. It's hard not to talk to your best friend. And it’s really hard to have no d–k.''



The news of the couple getting back started making rounds, when they were spotted kissing and was seen hanging out together a lot lately, at Cardi's birthday bash. A few days back, Cardi B accidentally posted a topless photo of herself on Instagram. The photo remained on her profile for a brief period before it was removed.



Cardi and Offset, got married in September 2017 and share 2-year-old daughter Kulture