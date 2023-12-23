Captains of the World trailer: Netflix doc unveils exclusive footage from 2022 FIFA World Cup

Netflix has dropped the first trailer for its upcoming series, Captains of the World, in collaboration with FIFA+. The six-episode documentary, set to premiere on December 30, takes viewers behind the scenes of the 2022 FIFA World Cup held in Qatar.

Produced by Fulwell 73, Captains of the World serves as a follow-up to the 2022 series Captains, which chronicled the efforts of players as they sought to qualify for the highly anticipated tournament.

The trailer, released on Friday, features exclusive interviews and footage from the 2022 World Cup, offering insights from notable figures such as Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, Kylian Mbappé, Harry Kane, Gareth Bale, and Simon Kjær. The players share their perspectives on the challenges faced during the tournament, emphasising the intensity of the competition.

The 2022 World Cup final, which took place on December 18, saw Lionel Messi's Argentina emerging victorious over Kylian Mbappé's French squad in penalty kicks. Messi, currently playing for Major League Soccer club Inter Miami, was awarded the Golden Ball as the best overall player.