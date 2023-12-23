LIVE TV
Captains of the World trailer: Netflix doc unveils exclusive footage from 2022 FIFA World Cup

New DelhiEdited By: Kshitij Mohan RawatUpdated: Dec 23, 2023, 08:58 PM IST
Captains of the World premieres on December 30. Photograph:(Others)

Netflix has unveiled the trailer for its upcoming series, Captains of the World, a six-episode documentary in collaboration with FIFA+, set to premiere on December 30. 

Netflix has dropped the first trailer for its upcoming series, Captains of the World, in collaboration with FIFA+. The six-episode documentary, set to premiere on December 30, takes viewers behind the scenes of the 2022 FIFA World Cup held in Qatar.

Produced by Fulwell 73, Captains of the World serves as a follow-up to the 2022 series Captains, which chronicled the efforts of players as they sought to qualify for the highly anticipated tournament.

The trailer, released on Friday, features exclusive interviews and footage from the 2022 World Cup, offering insights from notable figures such as Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, Kylian Mbappé, Harry Kane, Gareth Bale, and Simon Kjær. The players share their perspectives on the challenges faced during the tournament, emphasising the intensity of the competition.

The 2022 World Cup final, which took place on December 18, saw Lionel Messi's Argentina emerging victorious over Kylian Mbappé's French squad in penalty kicks. Messi, currently playing for Major League Soccer club Inter Miami, was awarded the Golden Ball as the best overall player.

The official logline reads, "From the locker room to the pitch, this docuseries offers exclusive access to all 32 teams as they fight for football glory in the 2022 FIFA World Cup."
 

Kshitij Mohan Rawat

Kshitij is a Senior Sub-Editor in WION's Entertainment section. He reviews, writes features and opinion pieces about latest movie and TV releases. He has been a movie and TV buff for most of his life. In his free time, he likes reading and gaming. He has previously worked with Indian Express.

