/Cannes 2026 winners revealed as film festival concludes with spectacular closing ceremony

The 79th edition of the Cannes Film Festival concluded on a celebratory note, bringing together some of the biggest names in global cinema for a glamorous closing ceremony on the French Riviera. . After 12 days of premieres, standing ovations, fashion moments, and cinematic discussions, Cannes 2026 ended as a powerful celebration of world cinema and creative expression. Let's take a look at the list of winners at this year's film festival.

Cannes 2026 winners list

The winners of this year's film festival were celebrated at the Palais des Festivals. The top prize was bagged by Romanian filmmaker Cristian Mungiu: the Palme d'Or for Fjord. Here is a list of the other winners who won at Cannes 2026.

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Grand Prix – Minnoataure (directed by Andrei Zvianguintsev)

Best Director Prize (ex æquo) - Javier Calvo & Javier Ambrossi for LA BOLA NEGRA, Pawel Pawlikowski for FATHERLAND

Best Screenplay – Emmanuel Marre for NOTRE SALUT

Jury Prize – DAS GETRAUMTE ABENTEUER (Directed by Valeska Grisebach)

Best Performance for an Actress – Virginie Efira and Tao Okamoto in Soudain, directed by Hamaguchi Ryusuke

Best Performance for an Actor – Emmanuel Macchia and Valentin Campagne in COWARD, directed by Lukas Dhont

Short Films

Palme d'Or – PARA LOS CONTRINCANTES – directed by Federico Luis

Un Certain Regard

Un Certain Regard Prize- EVERYTIME- directed by Sandra WOLLNER

Jury Prize – ELEPHANTS IN THE FOG- directed by Abinash BIKRAM SHAH (1st film)

Special Jury Prize - IRON BOY - directed by Louis CLICHY

Best Actor - Bradley FIOMONA DEMBEASSET - in CONGO BOY directed by Rafiki FARIALA

Best Actresses – Marina DE TAVIRA, Daniela MARÍN NAVARRO, Mariangel VILLEGAS

in SIEMPRE SOY TU ANIMAL MATERNO directed by Valentina MAUREL

Caméra d’or

Caméra d’or Prize – BEN'IMANA – directed by Marie-Clémentine DUSABEJAMBO

Un Certain Regard

La Cinef

First Prize – LASER-GATO (Laser-Cat) – directed by Lucas ACHER NYU, USA

Second Prize - SILENT VOICES - directed by Nadine MISONG JIN Columbia University, USA

Joint Third Prize - ALDRIG NOK (Never Enough) - directed by Julius LAGOUTTE LARSEN La Fémis, France

GROWING STONES, FLYING PAPERS – directed by Roozbeh GEZERSEH & Soraya SHAMSI

Filmuniversität Babelsberg Konrad Wolf, Germany

Cannes 2026 closing ceremony highlights

The 2026 Cannes Film Festival closing ceremony took place on May 23 at the Grand Théâtre Lumière, hosted by French actress Eye Haïdara. The main competition jury was headed by South Korean filmmaker Park Chan-wook. The festival closed with a high-fashion, star-studded red carpet and the official distribution of the awards.

The closing ceremony was hosted by Eye Haidara, who also presented the opening ceremony on May 12. The awards are the Palme d’or, the Grand Prix, the Jury Prize, the Best Director, the Best Screenplay, the Best Performance by an Actress, and the Best Performance by an Actor. They were presented by Geena Davis, Xavier Dolan, Pierfrancesco Favino, Gael García Bernal, Nadine Labaki, and Zoe Saldaña.