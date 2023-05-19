Cannes 2023: Harrison Ford presented with honorary Palme d’Or

Celebrated actor Harrison Ford received his honorary Palme d’Or for lifetime achievement at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival. The Indiana Jones actor was at the festival to launch Lucasfilm’s next chapter in the franchise, Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny. As he received the honor, Harrison Ford looked visibly moved. He received the award from Cannes director Iris Knobloch.

As he moved to the stage, a showreel of his work, his popular films, was flashed before the audience. Accepting the award, Harrison addressed the audience, “They say when you’re about to die, you see your life flash before your eyes, and I just saw my life flash before my eyes. I’m very moved by this… I’m so grateful to be able to work with artists like Jim, Phoebe, and Mads, and I’m deeply moved by this honor.”

Harrison gave shout-outs to his wife, Calista Flockhart; cast members Mads Mikkelsen and Phoebe Waller-Bridge; and director James Mangold. He accepted the award at the Grand Theatre Lumière.

Ending his speech, Harrison said, “But I got a movie you ought to see. It’s right behind me. So let me get out of the way and thank you again for this,” as people clapped for him. Indiana Jones: Harrison Ford's Legacy The latest film, Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny marks the fifth time Harrison Ford has played professor and adventurer Indiana Jones. The film comes 15 years after Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull, which also premiered in Cannes. In the latest film, Waller-Bridge stars as Indiana Jones’ goddaughter dragging the archeologist out of retirement.

Antonio Banderas, John Rhys-Davies, Shaunette Renée Wilson, Thomas Kretschmann, Toby Jones, Boyd Holbrook, Olivier Richters and Ethann Isidore also star in Dial of Destiny. This is the first Indiana Jones feature not to be directed by Steven Spielberg, who helmed four installments: Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981), Temple of Doom (1984), The Last Crusade (1989) and Crystal Skull (2008).

The film will release in theatres in late June.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.