Candace Bushnell won't receive royalties from Netflix's Sex and the City deal; blames 'men's Ponzi scheme'

Candace Bushnell, the prolific author behind the iconic novel that inspired Sex and the City, has disclosed that she won't be receiving any royalties from Netflix's recent deal to stream all six seasons of the popular TV series.

Originally paid $100,000 by HBO for the screen rights to her novel, Bushnell expressed her candid opinion on the matter, criticising the business dynamics in play. In an interview with The Times of London, she said, "All of these men who are in charge of things, they just keep moving these cards around to make money because every time they move the cards around somebody’s skimming. The way men do business is a Ponzi scheme."

Bushnell emphasised the gender disparity in financial success, stating, "The percentage of women in the 1 per cent who made their own money is about 3.5 per cent, and that’s shocking."

Meanwhile, the Sex and the City franchise continues to expand with a third season of its sequel, And Just Like That, following the lives of Carrie, Charlotte, and Miranda (played by Sarah Jessica Parker, Kristin Davis, and Cynthia Nixon). Notably, Kim Cattrall, who portrayed Samantha in the original series, chose not to participate in the reunion due to a longstanding feud with Parker.

Venturing beyond the world of television, Bushnell is taking her experiences on the road with a stage show titled True Tales of Success and Sex and the City. Recently performed in Palm Beach, the show is a blend of anecdotes and memoirs.