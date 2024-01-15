BTS military service update: BigHit Music requests fans to not send gifts to military barracks

BigHit Music, the agency representing global K-pop sensation BTS, shared an important update about members RM, Jimin, V (Kim Taehyung), and Jungkook. Taking to Weverse on Monday, the agency expressed gratitude for the overwhelming love and support from BTS fans and provided essential information regarding the members' military service.

In a statement, BigHit Music wrote, "Hello, This is BigHit Music. Thank you always for your heartfelt love and support for BTS. Thanks to your kind consideration and support this past December, BTS members RM, Jimin, V and Jungkook have entered the military and will soon be performing their duties at the training camp. Thank you for your interest and support on their enlistment day."

The agency then requested fans to not send letters and gifts to the military barracks, explaining the challenges posed by a large influx of items in communal training spaces.

The statement clarified, "Below is additional information for fans to keep note of throughout the artists’ service period. The military barracks are communal spaces shared by military personnel for training together. If a large number of letters and gifts from the fans arrive at the centre all at once, it would be difficult to store them and they could be easily lost."

Instead, BigHit Music assured fans that they would facilitate the artists personally seeing heartwarming messages shared on Weverse, using designated hashtags.

"Therefore, we request that fans kindly refrain from sending anything by mail. Instead, BigHit Music will assist in making sure the artists are able to personally see any heartwarming messages fans leave on Weverse using the hashtags ‘Dear_RM_from_ARMY’, ‘Dear_Jin_from_ARMY’, ‘Dear_SUGA_from_ARMY’, ‘Dear_jhope_from_ARMY’, ‘Dear_Jimin_from_ARMY’, ‘Dear_V_from_ARMY’, ‘Dear_JungKook_from_ARMY’," the statement read.

Talking about the recruit training graduation ceremony, the agency appealed for fans' cooperation in avoiding site visits to prevent crowding issues. The statement encouraged fans to cherish their supportive words and farewells within their hearts.

The agency stated, "We would also like to ask for your cooperation during the recruit training graduation ceremony. In order to prevent any issues that might occur from crowding, we ask fans to please refrain from visiting the site. Instead, we ask you to keep your heartwarming words of support and farewell in your hearts."