BTS member Jin drops his first single 'The Astronaut'; ARMY, fellow bandmates shower love

BTS member Jin dropped his debut single 'The Astronaut' on Friday. The much-awaited song which has been co-written by Jin and Chris Martin received a lot of love from BTS Army and the other members of the K-pop boy band.



Many are considering the song to be a gift from the fans before Jin leaves for compulsory military duty.



BTS members Jungkook, Jimin, RM, Suga, V aka Kim Taehyung, Jhope and RM and the ARMY took to social media to share love for the new single.

[Instagram - Taehyung 💜]

📌 Actualización de Tae (thv) a través de Instagram Story



🐻: @/jin

🐻: genial kim seokjin

🐻: lindo kim seokjin

🐻: espléndido kim seokjin

🐻: increíble kim seokjin

🐻: muy bonito kim seokjin#BTS #JIN #V @BTS_twt pic.twitter.com/fiLoIPurSV — BTS Costa Rica 𝟕 (@BTSCostaRica7) October 28, 2022 ×

Earlier this year, the K-pop band had announced that it would be on an indefinite hiatus as the seven members of the band would concentrate on their solo careers.





"The group will remain active as a team while taking an individual journey to further achieve personal growth," as per the release from HYBE. The statement said that members of the group "will allow themselves to express their individuality through the release of solo albums and collaborations with other artists."



In early October, it was announced that band members would also have to enroll themselves in military service for at least 20 months- which is compulsory for men in South Korea.



For those unaware, all male citizens aged 18 to 28 are required to serve in the military for about two years to guard against North Korea.