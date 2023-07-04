BTS' Jungkook releases ‘Still With You’ and ‘My You’ on streamers ahead of debut solo single

Jungkook, the vocalist of uber-popular K-pop group BTS, has finally released his solo songs on various music streaming services like Apple Music and Spotify, as per media reports. Now fans can listen to the songs "Still With You" and "My You" at their leisure. Apart from Apple Music and Spotify, the songs are also available on South Korean homegrown music streaming services like VIBE, FLO, and Genie, and more. Earlier, the two songs were only available on SoundCloud and YouTube. The release of the songs comes not long before the unveiling of 'Seven', Jungkook's debut solo digital single.

Jungkook's solo career

Currently, Jungkook is enjoying a career as a solo act since BTS is currently separate due to a few members going to the military service mandated by the South Korean constitution. All able-bodied men between the ages of 18 and 28 are expected to serve in the armed forces for about 18 to 21 months. On December 13 last year, the eldest member Jin became the first member of the group to enter the military service. J-Hope began serving on April 18, 2023.