BTS' Jungkook releases ‘Still With You’ and ‘My You’ on streamers ahead of debut solo single
Jungkook has released two of his older solo songs a couple of weeks before the release of his debut solo digital single.
Jungkook, the vocalist of uber-popular K-pop group BTS, has finally released his solo songs on various music streaming services like Apple Music and Spotify, as per media reports. Now fans can listen to the songs "Still With You" and "My You" at their leisure. Apart from Apple Music and Spotify, the songs are also available on South Korean homegrown music streaming services like VIBE, FLO, and Genie, and more. Earlier, the two songs were only available on SoundCloud and YouTube. The release of the songs comes not long before the unveiling of 'Seven', Jungkook's debut solo digital single.
Jungkook's solo career
Currently, Jungkook is enjoying a career as a solo act since BTS is currently separate due to a few members going to the military service mandated by the South Korean constitution. All able-bodied men between the ages of 18 and 28 are expected to serve in the armed forces for about 18 to 21 months. On December 13 last year, the eldest member Jin became the first member of the group to enter the military service. J-Hope began serving on April 18, 2023.
To commemorate the 10th anniversary of the group, BTS released the song "Take Two" last month. It featured all the seven members of the band.
Book on BTS?
Later this month, on July 9, BTS members are going to release Beyond The Story: 10-Year Record of BTS, a book that they with journalist Myeongseok Kang. As the title suggests, it explores their meteoric rise to fame and recounts their personal and professional lives. The official description on Amazon reads, "BTS shares personal, behind-the-scenes stories of their journey so far through interviews and more than three years of in-depth coverage by Myeongseok Kang, who has written about K-pop and other Korean pop culture in various media. Presented chronologically in seven chapters from before the debut of BTS to the present, their vivid voices and opinions harmonize to tell a sincere, lively, and deep story. In individual interviews that have been conducted without a camera or makeup, they illuminate their musical journey from multiple angles and discuss its significance."
