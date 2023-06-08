BTS' Jimin drops new music video ahead of 10th anniversary, ARMY reacts

BTS will turn 10 on June 13, 2023, and ahead of the big day, Jimin has dropped a new track for their millions of fans, who have already started the big celebration. Things are a bit different this year, as this will be the first time that all seven members will not participate in the annual event.

On Wednesday, the rapper shared a live clip of his new song ''Dear Army" from his solo album "Face ''. The song is a hidden track from his solo debut album.

In the clip, the 27-year-old star is sitting in greenery as he sings the song dedicated to their beloved army.

"What should I say, and how should I say it?" the excerpt from ''Dear ARMY'' reads. "I'm not very good at it. I know it seems cliche, but I'll try not to sound too lighthearted when I say these things. Oh, I want you to be happy, I say. When I stumbled and fell, you gave your hand to me".

The video came just a week before BTS' 10th-anniversary celebration on June 17. The FESTA will take place in Yeouido, Seoul.



Soon after the video was dropped, reactions started coming in. One fan wrote, ''#JIMIN by your side I’ll always stay 🤍''

Jimin remains at #1 on the Spotify South Korea Daily Top Artists Chart for June 07, 2023 🇰🇷



He extends his record as the FIRST and ONLY Soloist to hit #1 on this chart for 50 days.



''WE LOVE YOU JIMIN. I vote #JIMIN from #BTS for #TOP100KPOPVOCALISTS.'' another wrote.

More about Jimin's debut album:

Jimini's debut album, ''Face'', was released in March and was an instant hit. The album entered the Billboard 200 albums chart at No. 2, with its superhit track "Like Crazy" taking the No. 1 spot on the Hot 100 Songs chart, making him the first member of BTS and the first South Korean solo artist to top the list.

BTS Festa trailer:

On June 6th, a new trailer was released for BTS' 2023 Festa. The event that will celebrate the remarkable 10 years of the group will be held at Yeouido Hangang Park. However, not much has been revealed about the festival, but to mark the big day, they will release new videos, photos, and songs, among other things.