New pictures of BTS' J-Hope from military camp go viral, ARMY reacts

New Delhi, IndiaEdited By: Pragati AwasthiUpdated: May 01, 2023, 09:08 PM IST

Photograph:(Twitter)

J-Hope, whose real name is Jeong Ho-Seok, is the second one to join the army. The K-pop group star was born in February 1994 and joined the group as a singer and rapper in 2013.

New pictures of BTS' J-Hope from the military camp are all over the internet. In the viral pictures, the K-pop star, who enlisted in the military on April 18, is sporting a buzz cut and posing with his fellow trainees.

J-Hope, whose real name is Jeong Ho-Seok, is serving at the 36th Infantry Division’s Baekho New Corps where he's receiving basic military training.

The new set of photos that have gone viral shows J-Hope wearing an army uniform and is holding a gun. In another photo, he can be seen having lunch with his fellow trainees.

Sporting a military buzz cut, he's giving a thumbs-up with a soft smile on his face. The photos were shared via the official military app, The Camp. As per Koreaboo, the app provides photos of military trainees. 

For the unversed, each soldier has to undergo six weeks of basic military training. 

Soon after the photos went viral, the emotional ARMY - the BTS fandom - started reacting. 

“Omg (Oh my God) he's looking good!'' one user wrote. 

''HOBI IN MILITARY UNIFORM 😭😭 WE MISS YOU HOBIYAH!!!!'' another wrote. 

"#Hobi had his 1st course in combat skills, & firearms training about how to handle a gun. Pics are official and reviewed by the commander at the 23rd-5th cafe at Camp Shinkyo University. My #Hoseok, I’m so proud of you," another fan wrote.  

Before starting his military duty, the K-pop star shared a selfie of himself with a message that read, ''I will be back healthy and well!!".

J-hope is known for his energetic personality, dance skills, and soft moves. He was the first BTS member to release a solo album, Jack in the Box, and he has recently released a documentary, J-Hope in the Box.
 

