/BTS Festa 2026: K-pop boy band unveils Arirang hidden track Come Over ahead of 13th debut anniversary

South Korean boy band BTS, who made their debut in 2013, are all set to celebrate it with their fans on June 13 (every year). Their multi-week celebration, known as FESTA, features a calendar of special releases including the official release of music tracks, exclusive family photos and fan meetings. Much to the excitement of fans, BTS unveiled the long-awaited track Come Over.

Netizens' reaction to Come Over track

To celebrate their 13th debut anniversary, BTS released their hidden track Come Over alongside a special lyric video. Produced by Suga with contributions from RM and J Hope, the song expresses the members' gratitude towards fans. For the unversed, Come Over was a vinyl-exclusive bonus track on the deluxe edition of BTS' fifth studio album, Arirang.

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Many fans took to social media platform X to express their excitement, and one user wrote, "'Come Over' is finally available on streaming platforms." Listening to this masterpiece in high quality and seeing Tannies in the lyric video feels like absolute heaven for the ears and the soul. From producing, composing, and writing lyrics to shaping the sound and building the instrumental, my precious Min PD, thank you for creating a true masterpiece. I'm beyond proud of you. Let's give this song all the love and support it deserves and help it achieve the best results possible!"

Another user wrote, "The way Come Over is such a sad song, but both the cover and the lyric video are so soft and happy it gives me such emotional whiplash."

“Come Over” feels less like a song and more like a conversation BTS and ARMY have been having for years. Through distance, enlistment, uncertainty, and time, there has always been this quiet promise between us: even after the hardest nights, we will find our way back to each other. The apologies, the longing, the fear that things might not be the same, and yet the hope to knock on the door anyway. That is what makes ‘come over’ so emotional, not because it is about perfection, but because it is about choosing each other again. There is something so vulnerable about BTS admitting they are lost and still trusting that ARMY will open the door. 'Cause it’s not over,' wrote the third user.

All about Arirang album

Big Hit Music stated Arirang "captures BTS' identity as a group that began in Korea". Arirang is a Korean folk song. Reportedly, there are various versions of the song, all of which include a refrain similar to "arirang, arirang, arariyo". It is estimated that the song is more than 600 years old.

Arirang is included twice on the UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage list, having been submitted for inclusion first by South Korea in 2012 and then by North Korea in 2014. In 2015, the South Korean Cultural Heritage Administration added the song to its list of important intangible cultural assets. Arirang will be releasing on March 20.

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