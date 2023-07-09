Britney Spears speaks out after Victor Wembanyama Security drama: I’m not sharing this to be a victim

Britney Spears' fan moment turned awry after NBA player Victor Wembanyama's security allegedly knocked Spears on her face in public. A few days after the incident, Spears is finally speaking out. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maria River Red (@britneyspears) × Taking to her Instagram handle, Spears described the whole incident and said that despite what happened, she's still a huge fan of the NBA player.

In the caption, Britney wrote, ''I’ve been working in the industry for years and have been with some of the most famous people in the world … NSYNC at one point were like The Beatles … girls would throw themselves at them everywhere we went … not one time in my life has a security guard ever hit another person !!! I’m not sharing this to be a victim … I SIMPLY GET IT HONESTLY … my reaction was priceless … BAD ??? YES … I’ve had documentaries done about me and none of which I approved … I have felt helpless in most situations and my experience in Vegas and my reaction was a cry out on all levels … I will say it !!!''

Britney wrote that she has never "been treated as an equal person in this country'', the caption reads, ''No, I don’t feel like I have been treated as an equal person in this country … of course when I watched the video myself … the people who actually swarmed around me when they heard me get hit made me feel like I mattered !!! I wasn’t aware of that at the time … all people could hear was me saying fuck you all … which was WAY BETTER THAN HITTING HIM BACK 🙄🙄 🙄 !!!''

Britney concluded her message by saying that she is a huge fan of a NBA player, ''Either way I’m still a huge fan of the NBA player … it’s not his fault his security hit me … shit happens !!! I hope you're all having a wonderful Friday !!!''

Earlier this week, the pop singer was hit by a security guard for NBA star Victor Wembanyama in Las Vegas when she was trying to approach him. The incident video went viral and showed Britney approaching Wembanyama when his security person hit her without even looking at her.

After she was allegedly assaulted by a member of Victor Wembanyama’s security team, Spears filed a police report in Las Vegas, Nevada. Earlier, the "Toxic" singer wrote on social media, "Traumatic experiences are not new to me, and I have had my fair share of them. I was not prepared for what happened to me last night."

However, no charges will be filed following a brief investigation after determining she inadvertently "hit herself in the face."

WATCH WION LIVE HERE