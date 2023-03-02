Breaking stereotypes! How showbiz mommies are changing the old world order

Rihanna's Super Bowl performance was bold, powerful, and historic. At the State Farm Stadium, she made her comeback to live performances after a six-year hiatus and gave a scintillating performance. Within a few seconds of her performance, she revealed in midair that she was expecting her second baby.



Rihanna's performance was classy yet confident. Thinking of her little one, she wore a comfortable jumpsuit, and instead of high heels, she opted for sneakers. Rihanna, who has never shied away from challenging gender stereotypes, sent a clear message about what modern women are capable of.



She gave a powerful signal and a boost of confidence to millions of women around the world. Her performance also reminded us that not only she, but many other female entertainers are now confident enough to take the biggest decision of their lives, like when to get married, or when to have a child, without worrying about their career.







What the Barbadian singer and other famous female faces are doing now, however, should have been the norm years ago; popular artists should have embraced their pregnancies with the same confidence and ease years ago, but instead of making waves, they stuck with the status quo.



The showbiz stereotypes.



The dark side of our entertainment world is that it restricts female entertainers and has always tried to discourage them from being confident in their skin. After Rihanna's mind-blowing performance, let’s take a look at how modern-day moms are breaking old society stereotypes.



The one thing that all film industries have in common, whether it's Hollywood, Bollywood, or any other film industry in the world, is the gender problem. No matter how forward-thinking the entertainment industry appears to the general public when it comes to women, the old patriarchal thoughts will follow and remind us of how sexism has shaped society.



If you have watched the film ‘Qala’, then you can recall a scene from the film when Tripti Dimri's character, Qala Manjushree, wins one of the most prestigious awards, but after her big win, the one very common thing that she is asked about was her was marriage plans. The film is set in the 1930s, but the question is still very relevant today, indeed.



People's perspective, that was real.



In the past, there was a time when a female actress getting married would lead people to think that this was the time of her retirement and that this was actually the thought process and still is. Many famous actresses have quit their careers after having babies or even after their marriage. For example Sridevi. Considered the first female superstar, she had a glorious career, but she gave everything away after she married producer Boney Kapoor in 1996. She spent decades away from the limelight and raised her daughters, Janhvi and Khushi.



Dimple Kapadia, who you have seen recently in Shah Rukh Khan's ‘Pathaan’, was pulled away from the showbiz world just before her debut film ‘Bobby.’ Kapadia married superstar Rajesh Khanna and quit her job to raise their children. Years later, when Rajesh Khanna addressed the matter, Khanna said he "had no problems" with Dimple working, but at the same time, the late actor said that he did not want his children to be "brought up by servants."



So, in this case if we look at examples, there are plenty.

Not hiding anymore!

If we look back, we can see how pregnant stars used to hide their baby bumps, preferring to stay out of the limelight. But with time, things have changed a lot. Even before giving birth to the baby, some of our stars made millions of people swoon over their pregnancy glow. Instead of staying behind the doors, they chose to step out, giving their work first priority - From performing to walking on the red carpet with confidence, and a lot more.



For example, Cardi B. The rapper, wearing a glittery bodysuit, gave an energetic performance at the BET Awards 2021 and shocked many with her bodysuit, which has a sheer pattern on the stomach area, that exposed her growing baby bump.

After the BET Awards, the rapper revealed that she's expecting her second child with her husband Offset, along with another set of mind-blowing photos. Not just Cardi, but Gigi Hadid too. Supermodel got pregnant; however, she kept it a secret in the first few months but took the internet by storm after she shared the scintillating photos of her cradling baby bump.

Not just Gigi or Cardi, but there are plenty of new mommies of tinsel town, who are now saying a big NO to hiding and are enjoying motherhood with all their charm and confidence

Changes in outlook:







Kareena is one of the most sought-after actresses in Bollywood today. She has been in the movie business for two decades now and has been in the news time and again for her open thoughts, and brave steps among other things. Kareena comes from the Kapoor family, aka the first family of Hindi cinema. She got married to the actor Saif Ali Khan and is the mother of two beautiful boys. When she got pregnant in 2016, everyone thought that this is the time when she would take a break, but Kareena being Kareena again did everything very glamorously.



She managed her entire career, flaunted her growing baby bump, promoted brands, attended launch events, and shot—all while pregnant and glowing. In return, people loved and praised her.



Getting candid about how she wanted to normalise pregnancy in an interview with The Guardian, Kareena said, “Most Bollywood actors, when they get pregnant, don’t leave the house because they are stressed about how they look, that they are no longer this glamorous diva, worried if they put on some weight that people will judge them. There’s still a lot of those taboos,” she says. “But I just wanted to own it.”



“It wasn’t about challenging society in India as much as I wanted to try to normalise things,” she says. “Pregnancy is pretty common, so why are we trying to hide it behind the curtain?”



After Kareena, Anushka Sharma, Sonam Kapoor, and Neha Dhupia broke all the old stereotypes.



Alia Bhatt took a step ahead.

Alia got married and gave birth to her first child, a girl, at the peak of her career. Many questioned her decision and said that it would affect her career. However, talking about the same, the actress said that "if one works hard, aapke pas kaam aayega." (Work will come to you.)



And to make pregnancy look cool, Alia even launched a maternity fashion line.



At the age of 29, Alia is a successful actor, producer, entrepreneur, wife and above all, a mom.

Social media attention:



While the early generation of the showbiz world tried to stay inside the four walls to avoid being trolled for the changes coming to their bodies, the younger generation has decided to be open and transparent about their real life and social media just added more charm and confidence to that. The actresses got a lot of attention from the audience, and celebs’ maternity clothing and living style became a fashion trend.





Not only this but seeing the actresses flaunting baby bumps in sleek and stylish clothes encouraged many women to feel good and confident about themselves in their bodies. With the help of social media, they share their daily life routine, the healthy habits the expecting mother can take care of, and so on.