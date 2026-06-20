/When Anurag Kashyap 'threatened to crush skull' of a Karan Johar's colleague

A book on director Anurag Kashyap’s life is in the works, and one chapter from the filmmaker’s life that netizens are particularly interested in is an incident in which he allegedly threatened to smash the head of Somen Mishra, a producer and executive at Dharma Productions. What's the story?

Publishing house Penguin Random House India recently announced a new book on Kashyap’s life. The book is being co-authored by film journalist Naman Ramachandran and Kashyap himself.

What's the story behind Anurag Kashyap allegedly threatening to smash Somen Mishra's head?

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Publishing house Penguin Random House India announced the book on Anurag Kashyap. However, public interest spiked when Somen Mishra shared a post recalling an incident in which Kashyap allegedly threatened to come to his house and smash his head against a wall. Many social media users have since joked that the episode deserves a chapter in the upcoming book.

In a post on X, he wrote,“If it doesn’t have the chapter on AK threatening to come to my house and smash my head on the wall, it’s not worth it.”

''Much needed documentation. Only BO doesn't create legacy or change the cinema langauge. Otherwise all film schools, academics, cast and crew would be studying the blockbuster sucess of Jai Santoshi Maa. And not Guru Dutt's,'' he wrote in another post.

At the time of writing, however, the original announcement post about the book appears to have been deleted.

Soon after Mishra shared his post, social media users flooded the comments section, asking him to reveal more details about the alleged incident.

One user wrote,''SPOILER ALERT.''

Another user wrote,''Hahahaha damn..''

Third user wrote,“Why did he do that? Spill,”

According to the publisher, the book will offer an in-depth look at Kashyap’s life, filmmaking journey, and creative process through candid conversations between Kashyap and Ramachandran.