/What is the meaning of 'Magniloquent' and 'Sesquipedalian'? The two words Shah Rukh Khan used to reply to Shashi Tharoor

Congratulations are in order for Shah Rukh Khan, who has won his first National Award. The actor was honoured with the Best Actor award at the 71st National Film Awards for his 2023 film Jawan. After a long wait, Khan finally received this prestigious recognition, a moment of celebration for his millions of fans and followers. Among those congratulating him was Indian politician Shashi Tharoor, known for his eloquent language and vast vocabulary. Khan responded to Tharoor’s wishes with a witty reply that had the entire internet talking.

SRK has been quite active on social media lately, frequently replying to fans. However, it seems he did a bit of homework before thanking Tharoor, someone celebrated for his command of the English language.

Taking to X, Tharoor congratulated Khan with a post, reading, ''A National Treasure wins a National Award! Congratulations @iamsrk!"

Khan thanked the politician for his words. But his humorous response went viral, sparking curiosity about the two unusual words he used.

The star wrote,''“Thank u for the simple praise Mr Tharoor… would not have understood something more magniloquent and sesquipedalian… ha ha (sic).”



What do magniloquent and sesquipedalian mean?

One thing SRK’s post made clear: he did research for the perfect Tharoor-like vocabulary response, which only added to the charm, leaving fans impressed and amused.

However, the two words had the netizens talking, with many quick to question what the two words meant.

Magniloquent: Speaking or writing that sounds very intelligent.

Sesquipedalian: Using long and complex words.

Shah Rukh Khan wins National Award