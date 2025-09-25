/Weekend binge-guide: Son of Sardaar 2 and Dhadak 2 to release on this OTT platform

All the fans who missed Ajay Devgn’s Son of Sardaar 2 and Dhadak 2 in theatres can now watch both movies at their own comfort on OTT. This weekend, one is a love story and the other a comedy riot, so whichever film you missed and wanted to catch up on, you finally can.

Both Dhadak 2 and Son of Sardaar 2 are set to release on Netflix from September 26, giving audiences an exciting option to choose this weekend.

The streaming giant took to Instagram to announce the OTT releases of these two films.

Dhadak 2: Story, cast, review and more

Starring Siddhant Chaturvedi and Triptii Dimri, the film is a spiritual sequel to the 2018 movie of the same title. Released in theatres on August 1, the story revolves around Neelesh, a young man, who has faced caste-based discrimination, and Vidhi, a sweet girl from a privileged background. How the two fight against challenges and societal boundaries forms the crux of the story. The movie is directed by Shazia Iqbali.

Shomini Sen wrote that Dhadak 2 paints a more realistic and relatable picture. ‘’The film, an official Hindi remake of the 2018 Tamil film Pariyerum Perumal, jolts you into understanding how deeply rooted and pervasive caste based discrimination is in society. Written by Rahul Badwelkar, Shazia Iqbal, Dhadak 2 brilliantly highlights the two different worlds that exist in the same class in law school. Vidhi is privileged, comes from a family of lawyers who flaunt their status in society, yet are the most insecure about family honour. Violence is an easy option to shut down those who rebel against them. Meanwhile, impoverished and marginalised, Neelesh’s family understands the power that education holds and when to fight back and when not to choose violence. They are oppressed, often misunderstood and harassed by the upper class and caste- yet they choose peace and education, partly because they know the law does not support them and partly because they follow Ambedkar’s ideology.'' Read the full review here.

Son of Sardaar 2: Story, cast, review and more

If you want to make your weekend hilarious and full of laughs, don’t miss Ajay Devgn’s sequel to his 2013 hit of the same name. With a quirky, silly and chaotic plot, the movie revolves around Devgn's character of Jassi Randhawa and the Sandhu family; however, these Sandhus are different. Like the first part, Jassi is an innocent Punjabi man who has been waiting for several years to visit his wife, Dimple (Neeru Bajwa), in Scotland. After a long wait, he finally visits his wife, only to find out that she wants to get a divorce. In the foreign lands, he meets a Pakistani girl, Rabia (Mrunal Thakur), who performs at weddings with her group, which includes Gul (Deepak Dobriyal), Saba (Roshni Walia), and Mehwish (Kubbra Sait). To set up Saba with his lover, who is an Indian, they end up with a chaotic plan.

The movie also stars Ravi Kishan, Sanjay Mishra, Vindu Dara Singh and the late actor Mukul Dev.