/A mystery unfolds in China as unexplained changes in horror flick 'Together' spark confusion among viewers

A controversy has erupted in China over the digital alteration of Together, a horror film that originally featured a same-sex couple. The film, starring Dave Franco and Alison Brie, was shown at special screenings in China on September 12, but viewers quickly noticed significant changes in the film. Leaked screenshots of the original version began circulating online, revealing that some scenes had been edited, including one that altered a gay couple into a heterosexual one.

The film, which premiered at Sundance and was released in July in the US and Australia, had received positive critical reception with a 90% rating on Rotten Tomatoes. However, Chinese moviegoers who attended the screenings discovered that scenes depicting nudity had been altered, such as a shot where steam was added to obscure a character’s naked body in the shower. The most significant edit was the replacement of one of the male characters in a same-sex relationship with a woman, as well as the removal of references to their relationship.

This isn't the first time China has censored LGBTQ+ content, as same-sex marriage is not recognised, and LGBTQ+ topics remain sensitive in the country. However, this instance stands out due to the use of AI-generated alterations, which has sparked anger among audiences. Many took to the Chinese review platform Douban to express their frustration, criticising not only the cuts but the misrepresentation of the actors' identities. One user wrote, “This is no longer just censorship; it's a complete distortion of the story and a disrespect to the actors involved.”

In response, Together’s global distributor, Neon, issued a statement condemning the unauthorised edits and demanding that the altered version be pulled. The company confirmed they did not approve of these changes and called for the cessation of the altered film’s distribution. Chinese distributor Hishow, which made the edits, has yet to comment on the matter publicly.