/The India Story trailer out: Kajal Aggarwal, Shreyas Talpade lead hard-hitting drama on pesticide farming

The trailer of The India Story: Slow Poison in Progress has been unveiled, bringing to the forefront the alarming issue of pesticide farming and its far-reaching impact on society. Starring Kajal Aggarwal and Shreyas Talpade, the film promises a gripping narrative that uncovers hidden truths while highlighting a growing crisis that affects millions every day.

The India Story trailer

Packed with intense drama, powerful performances, and a socially relevant message, the trailer offers a compelling glimpse into a story of courage, justice, and resilience.

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Presented by Zee Studios in association with MIG Production & Studios, The India Story is directed by Chettan DK and written and produced by Sagar B. Shinde. The film is slated for a worldwide theatrical release on July 24, 2026, and will hit theatres in Hindi, Telugu, and Tamil, taking its thought-provoking message to audiences across the country.

Makers on the film

Sharing his thoughts on the trailer, director Chettan DK said, "The India Story is more than just a film—it's a conversation we need to have. Through this story, we wanted to shine a light on an issue that silently impacts every household. The trailer offers a glimpse into a powerful journey of truth, courage, and resilience, and we hope it inspires audiences to question, reflect, and engage with the reality around them."

Speaking about the film, Kajal Aggarwal said, "Being part of The India Story has been an incredibly meaningful experience. My character stands up for truth despite overwhelming odds, and that spirit is what makes this film so special. I hope the trailer connects with audiences and leaves them eager to witness this powerful story on the big screen."

Expressing his excitement, Shreyas Talpade added, "The trailer captures the emotional core of The India Story. It's a story of an ordinary man's fight against an extraordinary challenge, driven by hope and determination. I believe audiences will relate to its emotions and message, and I'm excited for everyone to experience the film in theatres on July 24."

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