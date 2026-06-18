/The India Story: Kajal Aggarwal-Shreyas Talpade starrer faces legal trouble over agricultural claims

The India Story, starring Shreyas Talpade and Kajal Aggarwal, has landed in trouble ahead of its release after its makers have received a legal notice over the film's portrayal. The complaint stems from the teaser and promotional materials that contain misleading and unverified claims about agriculture.

Why has The India Story been sent a legal notice?

As per the report of Bollywood Hungama, the makers of the film are in legal soup after a notice was sent by advocate Hiranya Pandey on behalf of Bhavesh Sodha, proprietor of Agri Business Centre, raises serious objections to the film's teaser and promotional material, alleging that it contains misleading, defamatory and scientifically unverified claims about Indian agricultural, the dairy sector and poultry farming.

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The same report suggests that the 18-page legal notice contends that the film portrays India's farming ecosystem as a source of slow poison by allegedly exaggerating pesticide usage, food adulteration and cancer-related statistics. As per the complainant, such portrayals unfairly tarnish the reputation of millions of Indian farmers, dairy producers, poultry businesses and agro-input suppliers while creating unnecessary public fear.

Other objections made are that the majority of milk in India is adulterated and objects to a scene depicting a syringe being injected into a dead chicken carcass. The makers have also been asked to disclose the source material, methodology and scientific bias. The notice also seeks the removal of the teaser and promotional material from online platforms and calls for changes to the film before its release. A copy of the notice has reportedly been sent to the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), urging it to withhold certification until the disputed content is either removed or substantiated.

All about The India Story

Helmed by Cheytan Dk and written by Sagar B Shinde, it stars Kajal Aggarwal, Ashwini Bhande, Shreyas Talpade, Murli Sharma, Atul Tiwari, Kamlesh Sawant, Sunita Pathak and Hardika Joshi.

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