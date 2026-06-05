/The India Story teaser: Shreyas Talpade, Kajal Aggarwal lead the movie on food adulteration in India



With its theatrical release slated for 24th July 2026, the makers of The India Story have unveiled a powerful and thought-provoking promo that shines a spotlight on one of the most alarming yet often overlooked issues affecting millions of Indians today, food adulteration.

Starring acclaimed actors Kajal Aggarwal and Shreyas Talpade, the film aims to bring attention to the dangerous reality hidden behind everyday food consumption.

The gripping promo raises disturbing questions about the quality and safety of the food reaching our homes. From chemically treated vegetables and fruits to contaminated dairy products and adulterated staples, the film explores how profit-driven practices are putting countless lives at risk. Through intense visuals and a compelling narrative, The India Story highlights the devastating impact of food adulteration on public health, drawing attention to illnesses, long-term health complications, and even deaths linked to unsafe food products.

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With a socially relevant and hard-hitting subject at its core, the film seeks to spark conversations and create awareness about an issue that affects every household. The promo offers a glimpse into a story that uncovers uncomfortable truths, challenges existing systems, and asks viewers to question what they consume every day.

Led by powerful performances from Kajal Aggarwal and Shreyas Talpade, The India Story promises to be more than just a film, it is a wake-up call that sheds light on a growing crisis impacting society at large. The makers aim to present a compelling narrative that blends entertainment with a strong social message, encouraging audiences to stay informed and vigilant.

Backed by co-producers Swati Vinayak Saindane, Anita Jadhav, Vinayak Saidani, Kalpesh Shah, Devyani Khorate, and Prem Joshi, and further elevated by the work of DOP Nishant Bhagwat, music composer Mangesh Dhakde, editor Ashish Mhatre, lyricist Shakeel Azami, and sound designer Anmol Bhave, The India Story is all set to release in Hindi, Telugu, and Tamil languages.