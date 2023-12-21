Shreyas Talpade discharged from hospital after suffering heart attack, actor's wife pens gratitude note

Actor Shreyas Talpade is back home. Talpade was discharged from the hospital on Wednesday (Dec 20), a week after he suffered a heart attack and underwent angioplasty. The actor's wife, Deepti Talpade, shared the news with a gratitude note.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Deepti shared that the Simmba actor is back home safe and sound. Along with the thank you note, Deepti shared a bunch of adorable photos of herself with Shreyas.

“I wish to thank our friends, family and our film industry... Hindi and Marathi for all the love and concern. Some of whom left everything they were doing and were there standing with me. It's because of you all. I wasn't alone. I had shoulders to lean on and immense support to stay strong.” she wrote.

Deepti wrote in the caption, "Expressing heartfelt gratitude for the incredible support and warm wishes. Your messages have been my pillar of strength. I may not have replied individually, but each one is deeply appreciated. Thank you, from the bottom of my heart."

Deepti also thanked the team of doctors and nurses at Bellevue Hospital, where the actor was admitted.

Talpade suffered a heart attack on December 15 at his home after wrapping up the shoot of Welcome to the Jungle. He was taken to the hospital, where an angioplasty was performed on him.



As per HT, the source has told the outlet that Talpade was doing fine throughout the day before he complained of uneasiness.

“He shot through the day, was absolutely fine and joking around with everyone on the set. He even shot sequences that had a bit of action. After finishing the shoot, he went back home and told his wife that he was feeling uneasy. She rushed him to the hospital but he collapsed on the way,” the source said.

Later, Talpade's close friend Bobby Deol gave a health update, revealing that the Om Shanti Om actor's heart had stopped for ten minutes.

In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, the Animal actor said, "I just spoke to his wife. She was really upset. His heart had stopped for about ten minutes, apparently. Now they’ve revived him and done an angioplasty. So just pray that he will be fine."