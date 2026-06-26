/The India Story teaser: Kajal Aggarwal, Shreyas Talpade's film is about pesticide farming and it's deadly effects

The teaser of The India Story: Slow Poison in Progress has been unveiled, shedding light on the alarming issue of pesticide farming and its impact on society. Starring Kajal Aggarwal and Shreyas Talpade, the film seeks justice and aims to draw everyone's attention to the corruption prevalent in society.

This movie aims to raise awareness of a growing threat affecting millions of people every day. Directed by Chetan DK and written and produced by Sagar B. Shinde, the film is slated for a worldwide theatrical release on July 24, 2026, and will be released in Hindi, Telugu, and Tamil.

The teaser of The India Story

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Kajal plays an advocate who fights to bring justice to a father, played by Shreyas Talpade, whose daughter has died of cancer. The reason behind it is the pesticides that the entire country has been consuming through daily vegetables and food.

The gripping teaser showcases the struggle of Kajal Aggarwal and Shreyas Talpade, as they fight for justice while uncovering the dangerous reality of Pesticide Farming. It highlights the growing health risks posed by the toxic substances increasingly finding their way into everyday food consumption, particularly among the younger generation. Through an emotional and socially relevant narrative, the film attempts to bring attention to an issue that often goes unnoticed despite its far-reaching consequences.

Shreyas Talpade said, "What drew me to The India Story was the relevance of its subject. Pesticide Farming is an issue that affects every household, yet we rarely stop to think about its long-term consequences. Through my character's journey, I hope audiences connect with the emotional struggle of an ordinary parent fighting against a system much larger than himself. This is a story that entertains, but more importantly, it starts an important conversation."

The project is backed by co-producers Swati Vinayak Saindane, Anita Jadhav, Vinayak Saindane, Kalpesh Shah, Devyani Khorate, and Prem Joshi. The technical team includes cinematographer Nishant Bhagwat, music composer Mangesh Dhakde, editor Ashish Mhatre, lyricist Shakeel Azami, and sound designer Anmol Bhave.