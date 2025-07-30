/Param Sundari, Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor starrer drops Pardesiya song, gets new release date

The Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor starrer Param Sundari has dropped a new music video for the song Pardesiya. The music for the film was composed by the duo Sachin-Jigar. Pardesiya has been sung by Sonu Nigam and Krishnakali Saha with lyrics by Amitabh Bhattacharya. Fans have been eagerly awaiting the release of the song since it was teased in the film's trailer. The movie also had its release date pushed back from July to August to avoid a clash with Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR starrer War 2.

A cross-cultural love story set in Kerala

The movie is a love story set in the state of Kerala, and Sidharth Malhotra plays Param, a North Indian, and Janhvi Kapoor plays Sundari, a South Indian, who fall in love. The movie is directed by Tushar Jalota, known for directing the 2022 Abhishek Bachchan starrer Dasvi. The screenplay for the film was written by Jalota and Aarsh Vora.

The movie is produced by Maddock Films and was officially announced in December 2024. The movie began filming in Kerala in January and wrapped in February. The cinematography for the film was helmed by Santhana Krishnan Ravichandran.

A blend of romance and culture

Speaking about the film with Variety, Maddock chief Dinesh Vijan shared, "It's like those films that Mani-sir (Mani Ratnam) used to do, like Saathiya. The kind of music it has and Janhvi playing a South Indian is interesting, Sid playing a Northern Delhi boy, and the conflict is very cool. It's like maybe taking Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya forward – there's a high-tech idea in there. But we are going into the Kantara world of sorts – we are going a little more than that."

Param Sundari's supporting cast and new release date

Param Sundari boasts of an ensemble supporting cast that includes Sanjay Kapoor, Inayat Verma, Manjot Singh, Aakash Dahiya, Rajeev Khandelwal, and Nandan Thampi. The movie will be hitting theatres worldwide on August 28, 2025.